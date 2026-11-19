



Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Controversial forex trader Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince, has been exposed on social media after a fan accused him of swindling KSh100,000 under the guise of trading on their behalf.

The complainant approached Kenyan Prince seeking guidance on forex trading and account management, hoping to make money through his expertise.

However, things took a different turn after the fan sent him KSh100,000 to trade on their behalf.

According to the complaint, Prince went silent after receiving the money, leaving the fan anxious and wondering whether he had executed the trades as agreed.

When the fan followed up to establish whether the money had been invested, Kenyan Prince asked for more money instead of providing a clear account of what had happened to the initial amount.

After a lengthy back-and-forth exchange, Raymond admitted that he had lost the entire KSh100,000 in just two days and urged the fan to deposit more money so they could try again.

“Fund, we try again,” he reportedly told the disappointed fan.

Kenyan Prince has been using hired luxury cars and a carefully curated social media lifestyle to attract gullible victims who are tempted to entrust him with their money.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.