Dust Loading! LADY embarrasses boyfriend after he tried to kiss her after surprising her with flowers in viral video (WATCH)





Saturday, November 14, 2026 – A young man has found himself at the centre of social media attention after an awkward romantic moment with his girlfriend was captured in a viral video.

The clip shows the man surprising his girlfriend with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a gesture that appeared to delight her.

However, the romantic moment quickly took an unexpected turn when he leaned in to plant a kiss on her lips, only for the lady to pull away and leave him hanging.

Clearly caught off guard, the young man attempted to brush off the embarrassing rejection.

The incident has since sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the state of the couple's relationship.

Some netizens warned the man that his girlfriend's reaction could suggest that his romantic feelings were not reciprocated, describing the incident as a possible red flag.

Others, however, came to the lady's defence, arguing that she could simply be a reserved person who is uncomfortable with public displays of affection (PDA).

Watch the video below.

After this i would go to Haiti,join one of the gang and never hear from me again😂😂😂💔. https://t.co/aMoErmAbe7 — Eng.Mwaniki⚒️⛓️⚡️ (@Mwaniki7525) November 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.