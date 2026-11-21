



Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a construction site after angry workers confronted a Chinese boss, accusing him of ignoring their concerns despite making repeated complaints.

The workers claimed they faced harsh working conditions and had raised concerns with their boss several times, but he ignored them.

Frustrated by what they described as the boss's continued arrogance and failure to address their grievances, the workers ganged up against him and threatened to beat him up, forcing him to flee for his safety.

A video circulating online captures the dramatic scene as the boss flees while the workers, armed with stones, chase him, leading to an ugly confrontation at the construction site.

Watch the video.

Pale site hapana chesa buana 😬 https://t.co/eXx2tLK9HF — Yoyachris (@yoyachris1) November 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.