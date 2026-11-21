Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a construction site after angry workers confronted a Chinese boss, accusing him of ignoring their concerns despite making repeated complaints.
The
workers claimed they faced harsh working conditions and had raised concerns with their boss several times, but he ignored them.
Frustrated
by what they described as the boss's continued arrogance and failure to address
their grievances, the workers ganged up against him and threatened to beat him
up, forcing him to flee for his safety.
A
video circulating online captures the dramatic scene as the boss flees while
the workers, armed with stones, chase him, leading to an ugly confrontation at
the construction site.
Watch the video.
Pale site hapana chesa buana 😬 https://t.co/eXx2tLK9HF— Yoyachris (@yoyachris1) November 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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