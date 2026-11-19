



Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Pastor Elly Ochieng, who previously served in controversial preacher Prophet David Owuor's church, has announced his departure from the ministry.

In a statement shared on social media, Ochieng informed people who had known or served with him in the ministry that he had decided to distance himself from the church.

He, however, declined to disclose the circumstances behind his decision, leaving followers wondering what could have prompted his exit.

“This is to inform everybody who used to see me or serve with me that I have decided to distance myself from the ministry due to some circumstances which I may not say,” he wrote.

Prophet Owuor’s ministry has been dwindling over the years amid claims by critics that he stages his miracles.

Below is a Facebook post by the preacher.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.