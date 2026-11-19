Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Pastor Elly Ochieng, who previously served in controversial preacher Prophet David Owuor's church, has announced his departure from the ministry.
In a statement shared on
social media, Ochieng informed people who had known or served with him in the
ministry that he had decided to distance himself from the church.
He, however, declined to
disclose the circumstances behind his decision, leaving followers wondering
what could have prompted his exit.
“This is to inform everybody
who used to see me or serve with me that I have decided to distance myself from
the ministry due to some circumstances which I may not say,” he wrote.
Prophet Owuor’s ministry has
been dwindling over the years amid claims by critics that he stages his
miracles.
Below is a Facebook post by the preacher.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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