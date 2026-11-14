A foreign investor narrates how he was nearly scammed by two ‘Sharp Boys’ claiming to work in the Office of The Deputy President - They had promised him a tender deal worth Ksh 92 million





Saturday, November 14, 2026 - A foreign investor has exposed two men he claims nearly defrauded him after dangling a lucrative tender deal worth 645,000 Euros (approximately KSh92 million).

The investor narrated how he was approached through LinkedIn by one of the scammers, who claimed to have connections within the Office of the Deputy President.

The man reportedly lured him with promises of a multi-million-shilling government tender, creating the impression that he had an opportunity to secure a lucrative business deal.

However, things took a suspicious turn when the fraudsters sent him a pre-qualification form and demanded that he pay USD 1,000 to proceed with the tender process.

The demand raised red flags, prompting the foreign investor to question the legitimacy of the deal.

Instead of sending the money, he pulled out of the arrangement and decided to expose the conmen by sharing his experience online.

Check out his post.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.