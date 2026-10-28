Undercover cop parades PHOTOs of notorious gangsters who attacked a delivery guy at gunpoint and stole his motorbike after ordering Samsung S23 Ultra (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - An undercover cop has shared photos of two individuals suspected of involvement in a violent robbery after they attacked a delivery guy at gunpoint and stole his motorbike.

According to the information shared, the suspects ordered a Samsung S23 Ultra and instructed the delivery person to take it to Springfield, Lucky Summer.

However, when the delivery guy arrived at the location, the two pulled a firearm and threatened him.

When the victim resisted, the suspects reportedly made away with his motorcycle, a white Boxer 150, registration number KMGF 090D.

In a cryptic warning accompanying the alert, the undercover cop wrote, “Baha na Karuga, endeleeni tu… lakini rada iko wazi,” suggesting that the suspects were being watched.

See photos of the suspected gangsters below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.