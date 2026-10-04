Two women arrested while trying to traffic bhang - Nabbed as they were preparing to board a long-distance bus in Busia (PHOTO)

Monday, October 5, 2026 - Two women have been arrested in Busia after detectives intercepted them with suspected cannabis sativa while attempting to board a bus.
According
to the DCI, the arrest followed a tip-off that prompted detectives to mount an
operation at the Busia Bus Stage.
The
two suspects, identified as Jonabu Ali Sururu and Fatuma Omar Namadiki, were
intercepted moments after arriving at the bus stage and were about to board a
bus.
Detectives
moved in and subjected their luggage to a thorough search, leading to the
recovery of three small bales of cannabis sativa.
The
narcotics had reportedly been wrapped in black polythene and cleverly concealed
beneath raw cassava and avocados in an apparent attempt to evade detection.
The
two women were arrested on the spot and escorted to Busia Police Station, where
they are currently undergoing processing.
They
are expected to be arraigned in court once the necessary police procedures are
completed.
The arrest comes as detectives continue to intensify efforts to disrupt the transportation and distribution of illicit drugs across the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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