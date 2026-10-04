Two women arrested while trying to traffic bhang - Nabbed as they were preparing to board a long-distance bus in Busia (PHOTO)





Monday, October 5, 2026 - Two women have been arrested in Busia after detectives intercepted them with suspected cannabis sativa while attempting to board a bus.

According to the DCI, the arrest followed a tip-off that prompted detectives to mount an operation at the Busia Bus Stage.

The two suspects, identified as Jonabu Ali Sururu and Fatuma Omar Namadiki, were intercepted moments after arriving at the bus stage and were about to board a bus.

Detectives moved in and subjected their luggage to a thorough search, leading to the recovery of three small bales of cannabis sativa.

The narcotics had reportedly been wrapped in black polythene and cleverly concealed beneath raw cassava and avocados in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

The two women were arrested on the spot and escorted to Busia Police Station, where they are currently undergoing processing.

They are expected to be arraigned in court once the necessary police procedures are completed.

The arrest comes as detectives continue to intensify efforts to disrupt the transportation and distribution of illicit drugs across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.