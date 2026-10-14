Trending Kalenjin man KIPTOO sold his ancestral land and sent his girlfriend to the University in the UK, only for her to dump him - Details emerge







Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - A Kalenjin man identified as Kiptoo is trending on social media following claims that he sold his ancestral land to finance his girlfriend’s university education in the United Kingdom, only for the relationship to end after she arrived abroad.

According to a post circulating online, Kiptoo made the huge sacrifice out of love, hoping to support his girlfriend as she pursued higher education in the UK.

However, the post claims that things took a different turn after she arrived, with the woman stopping communication and eventually texting him that she had moved on with her life.

The heartbreaking love story has sparked debate online, with some people warning men against making major financial sacrifices for romantic partners without considering the risks involved.

“Before you commit yourself and pay for someone’s daughter’s school fees, make sure she’s pregnant… or that you already have your own children with her,” a social media user wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST