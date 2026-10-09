Somali businessman who operates a currency-exchange business loses $30,000 ( Ksh 3.9 Million) to scammers in Eastleigh







Friday, October 9, 2026 - A Somali businessman has reportedly lost approximately $30,000 (KSh 3.9 million) in a suspected counterfeit-money scam in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The businessman, who operates a currency-exchange business, was approached by several women said to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who requested to exchange $30,000.

The women reportedly used a Zambian phone number during the transaction.

However, after the exchange was completed and the women had left the shop, the businessman and other people present discovered that the US dollar notes were counterfeit.

The discovery left the businessman counting losses amounting to millions of shillings in the suspected scam.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.