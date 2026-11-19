





Thursday, November 19, 2026 - First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has shared photos of a new school launched at President William Ruto's Koilalel farm, sparking fresh debate over the President's immense wealth.

The multi-million-shilling institution is among the latest development projects at the President's expansive Koilalel farm, and Mama Rachel's photos have drawn online attention.

The launch has also revived debate about former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's past remarks about Ruto's wealth accumulation, with critics questioning how the Head of State has amassed such vast wealth.

Gachagua previously made explosive claims about Ruto's wealth, arguing that he had accumulated more wealth than the Moi and Kenyatta families through corrupt dealings.

Sharing the photos on social media, Mama Rachel wrote, “Today, we officially launched SIBOH School & Sports Academy in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County, celebrating a bold vision by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto.

"What was once marshy ground has been transformed into a place where dreams will be nurtured, talents discovered, and future generations prepared for greatness.

"Anchored on Servanthood, Integrity, Bravery, Optimism and Honour, SIBOH represents more than an investment in education and sports; it is an investment in the future of our children and our nation.

"May God bless SIBOH!”

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.