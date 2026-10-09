A police commander and his driver killed in a suspected IED attack in Garissa County (PHOTOs)

Friday, October 9, 2026 -The Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) in Hagadera and his driver died on the spot after their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Saretho-Dadaab road in Garissa County.
According to preliminary
reports, the tragic incident occurred at about 6:00 AM on Friday when a Toyota
Land Cruiser attached to Hagadera Police Station hit the explosive device.
The vehicle was extensively
damaged in the explosion, according to preliminary incident details.
The attack raises fresh
security concerns along the Dadaab-Saretho corridor, where police and other
vehicles operating in the border region face the threat of roadside explosives.
The incident was suspected to
be an attack by Al-Shabaab.
See photos
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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