A police commander and his driver killed in a suspected IED attack in Garissa County (PHOTOs)





Friday, October 9, 2026 -The Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) in Hagadera and his driver died on the spot after their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Saretho-Dadaab road in Garissa County.

According to preliminary reports, the tragic incident occurred at about 6:00 AM on Friday when a Toyota Land Cruiser attached to Hagadera Police Station hit the explosive device.

The vehicle was extensively damaged in the explosion, according to preliminary incident details.

The attack raises fresh security concerns along the Dadaab-Saretho corridor, where police and other vehicles operating in the border region face the threat of roadside explosives.

The incident was suspected to be an attack by Al-Shabaab.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.