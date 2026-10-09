A Kenyan Airbnb host cries out as guests leave the house in a mess - It took 2 hours to clean it (VIDEO)

Friday, October 9, 2026 - A local Airbnb host has taken to social media to call out guests who left an apartment in a terrible mess after a short stay.
In
the video, the house was littered with empty liquor bottles and other
rubbish, suggesting that the guests had turned the apartment into a party zone.
Leftover
food was also scattered on the floor, leaving the owner with a huge mess to
deal with after the guests checked out.
The
owner reportedly spent two hours cleaning the house and putting everything back
in order.
The
video has sparked conversations online about irresponsible Airbnb guests and
the challenges property owners face when dealing with visitors who leave their
spaces in such a state.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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