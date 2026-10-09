A Kenyan Airbnb host cries out as guests leave the house in a mess - It took 2 hours to clean it (VIDEO)





Friday, October 9, 2026 - A local Airbnb host has taken to social media to call out guests who left an apartment in a terrible mess after a short stay.

In the video, the house was littered with empty liquor bottles and other rubbish, suggesting that the guests had turned the apartment into a party zone.

Leftover food was also scattered on the floor, leaving the owner with a huge mess to deal with after the guests checked out.

The owner reportedly spent two hours cleaning the house and putting everything back in order.

The video has sparked conversations online about irresponsible Airbnb guests and the challenges property owners face when dealing with visitors who leave their spaces in such a state.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.