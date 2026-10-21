SHOCK as it emerges that a Mazda CX-5 used by fraudsters to scam victims through Sim-Swap fraud is owned by nominated MCA ANN NTHENYA - Is she the mastermind?







Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Questions have emerged after a Mazda CX-5 linked to a series of SIM-swap fraud cases was traced to nominated Machakos County MCA Ann Nthenya Ndilo.

According to a social media post raising the alarm, a woman and a man have been posing as telecom agents selling SIM cards before carrying out SIM swaps on unsuspecting victims.

The victims reportedly lose their entire M-Pesa balances, have their Fuliza accounts exploited, and even discover M-Shwari loans they never applied for.

The individual behind the allegations claims this is the third case involving the same vehicle, a Mazda CX-5 with registration number KDU 390S.

After receiving multiple reports, the individual says they conducted their own search into the vehicle and discovered that it was registered to Ann Nthenya Ndilo, who is a nominated MCA in Machakos County.

“Can Ann Nthenya Ndilo explain why a vehicle registered under her name has been used by mikoras to SCAM the public... not once, not twice, not thrice?

"Is Ann Nthenya the mastermind behind these SIM swap deals?” the individual posed.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.