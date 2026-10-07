RUTO’s late friend and business associate WICKNEL CHIVAYO’s brothers wanted in South Africa over illegal possession of gold and fraud (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 8, 2026 - Two brothers of the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo are wanted by South African police over the illegal possession of six gold bars worth more than $900,000 and a Mercedes-Benz.

The two are identified as Joakim G6 Chivayo and Ayanda Brian Chungwa, also known as Farai Chivayo.

They were declared wanted by South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) after they failed to appear in court in connection with the gold case.

The two had reportedly been arrested in South Africa while in possession of six unrefined gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz.

They appeared in court in November 2024 and were each granted bail of R20,000.

However, when they were required to return to court, they failed to appear and are said to have fled back to their home country, where they have remained to date.

South African authorities are still looking for the two brothers, who remain wanted in connection with the case.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.