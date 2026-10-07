An undercover cop links a newly-recruited GSU officer to criminal activities in different parts of Nairobi - Parades PHOTOs of the gang

Thursday, October 8, 2026 - An undercover police officer has raised an alarm over a group of four individuals, including a newly recruited GSU officer, whom he claims are involved in criminal activities in different parts of Nairobi.
In a post circulating on
social media, the officer identified the areas of concern as Mowlem, Umoja 3,
along Kangundo Road, KCC and Kariobangi South.
According to the undercover
officer, the group comprises three civilians and the newly recruited GSU
officer, who are involved in terrorizing local businesses and residents.
The officer claimed that the
suspects specifically target wine and spirit shops, where they demand illegal
fees, while also threatening motorbike riders in the affected areas.
He further alleged that some
riders have been handcuffed by the group, who reportedly impersonate police
officers before stealing their motorcycles.
The individuals were
identified in the post as Ronald, Collins, Brayo and the unnamed GSU officer.
“This behavior is
unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the safety and security of our
community,” the officer said.
He urged authorities to take
immediate action against the group and ensure that those found culpable are
held accountable.
“To these criminals, your days are numbered,” he warned.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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