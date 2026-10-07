An undercover cop links a newly-recruited GSU officer to criminal activities in different parts of Nairobi - Parades PHOTOs of the gang





Thursday, October 8, 2026 - An undercover police officer has raised an alarm over a group of four individuals, including a newly recruited GSU officer, whom he claims are involved in criminal activities in different parts of Nairobi.

In a post circulating on social media, the officer identified the areas of concern as Mowlem, Umoja 3, along Kangundo Road, KCC and Kariobangi South.

According to the undercover officer, the group comprises three civilians and the newly recruited GSU officer, who are involved in terrorizing local businesses and residents.

The officer claimed that the suspects specifically target wine and spirit shops, where they demand illegal fees, while also threatening motorbike riders in the affected areas.

He further alleged that some riders have been handcuffed by the group, who reportedly impersonate police officers before stealing their motorcycles.

The individuals were identified in the post as Ronald, Collins, Brayo and the unnamed GSU officer.

“This behavior is unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the safety and security of our community,” the officer said.

He urged authorities to take immediate action against the group and ensure that those found culpable are held accountable.

“To these criminals, your days are numbered,” he warned.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.