RUTO tears into SIFUNA over KOFFI OLOMIDE concert appearance and taking alcohol - "Meza Imejaa Pombe, Chama Ni Empty"







Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - President William Ruto has intensified his political attacks on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, using the senator’s appearance at veteran broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka’s 50-year media anniversary celebration to question the credibility of his political ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a development tour of West Pokot on Wednesday, October 14, Ruto took a swipe at Sifuna, claiming that the former ODM Secretary General had become better known for attending entertainment events than articulating a clear political agenda.

The President referenced Sifuna’s attendance at the star-studded Machoka @50 Grand Concert held at Nairobi’s Ulinzi Sports Complex, where Congolese rhumba legend Koffi Olomide headlined the celebrations.

“Mara ya mwisho tulimuona kwa Koffi Olomide. Na meza imejaa. Ile ile pombe kali, ile ya jina mbili mbili. Sijui ni Walker, sijui ni Jack nani, sijui ni John inatembea,” Ruto joked as the crowd burst into laughter.

Ruto went further, dismissing both Sifuna and the political movement associated with him as lacking substance.

“Sasa my friend, mtu mwenyewe ni empty. Chama ni empty. Ile imebaki ni pombe,” the President said.

Ruto also slammed opposition politicians of underestimating Kenyans by expecting votes without offering a convincing agenda.

“Na hiyo ndio mnasema ya kwamba sisi Wakenya tuwapigie kura. Yaani mmetupima kabisa mkatupima na ufala kiasi hiyo.

“Ati tuwapigie kura kwa sababu ati mmeenda kwa bar kunywa pombe. People are just, you know, they are insulting our intelligence,” he added.

Sifuna had drawn attention during the Machoka celebrations after receiving a warm reception from revelers and sharing a public embrace with the veteran broadcaster.

His appearance came just days after he was unveiled as the leader of The Equitable Party (TEP), a political vehicle linked to the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.