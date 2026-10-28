Ogopa Marafiki! Beautiful Mombasa lady ROSELYN MCHUNA’s life shattered after being poisoned by a jealous friend at a party - Now bedridden after suffering 50% brain damage (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - A disturbing story has emerged about beautiful Mombasa lady Roselyn Ashanti Mchuna, whose life took a devastating turn after she was poisoned during a birthday party.

According to information shared on social media, Roselyn, fondly known as Chunna by her family and friends, woke up in high spirits on February 14 as she celebrated her birthday.

At the time, she was reportedly doing well in business, running a chain of Airbnb establishments in several towns.

To mark the special occasion, she threw a lavish birthday party, bringing together friends and other guests to celebrate her milestone.

However, what was meant to be a memorable celebration turned into a nightmare when Roselyn reportedly collapsed during the party.

She was rushed to hospital, where doctors treating her suspected poisoning.

She reportedly suffered severe brain damage, estimated at 50 per cent, leaving her unable to speak, walk, see or eat normally.

Roselyn spent months in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as her family struggled to come to terms with the devastating turn of events.

Her family is said to have reported the incident as an attempted murder, but no one has been summoned or arrested in connection with the suspected poisoning.

Roselyn is now bedridden and under the care of her mother, who has taken on the responsibility of looking after her following the tragedy.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.