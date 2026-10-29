More Drama! TASH transferred KANYARI’s kids from Woodcreek School to Noble Gate School, a cheaper school, without his knowledge - KANYARI had stopped paying fees until he got full custody





Thursday, October 29, 2026 - More drama has emerged in the ongoing custody battle between Pastor Victor Kanyari and the late Betty Bayo’s husband, Tash Gitau, after claims surfaced that Kanyari’s children, Danny and Sky, were transferred from Woodcreek International School to Noble Gate School without his knowledge.

According to popular Kikuyu blogger Githaiga Wa Chai, Kanyari had stopped paying school fees for his children at Woodcreek while he battled with Tash in court over custody.

The blogger claims that Tash, who reportedly could not afford the school fees at Woodcreek, transferred the children to Noble Gate School without informing Kanyari.

At Woodcreek, Kanyari was paying more than KSh 1 million per term for the two children, while fees at Noble Gate are said to be less than KSh 150,000 per child.

Kanyari has since been awarded full custody of his children following a court ruling.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.