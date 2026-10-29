Uproar as several Nigerians apply for IEBC CEO post amid claims of plot to use foreigners to rig the 2027 elections (LOOK)

Thursday, October 29, 2026 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has come under scrutiny following the publication of names of candidates shortlisted for the position of Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
The electoral body also released a list of more than 300 applicants who
expressed interest in the lucrative position before narrowing the field to nine
candidates who will proceed to the interview stage.
However, the publication has sparked debate on social media, with some
Kenyans questioning the citizenship of applicants whose names they associate
with West African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana.
The list has raised questions about the eligibility requirements for the
position, with some social media users wondering how the applicants acquired
Kenyan citizenship, which is a requirement for the role.
Others have called for scrutiny of the country's immigration and
identification processes, raising concerns about the possibility of foreigners
illegally obtaining Kenyan identification documents and passports.
This comes amid allegations that foreigners are being recruited to influence the 2027 General Election.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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