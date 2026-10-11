Man vows never to accept Cologne gift from a woman after LADY’s viral confession about her boyfriend (LOOK)





Sunday, October 11, 2026 - A man has vowed never to accept cologne as a gift from a woman after a lady’s hilarious confession about her boyfriend sparked reactions on social media.

In the viral post on X, the woman revealed that she gifted her current man the same cologne her ex wore, making his hugs feel surprisingly familiar.

“Gifted this man the cologne my ex wears, and now his hugs feel like home 😭❤️,” she wrote.

Reacting to her confession, one guy lamented how the revelation had changed his perspective on receiving fragrances from women.

“This app is actually really messing us up, now I won't ever be able to accept a cologne as a gift 😭,” he remarked.

The post has sparked humorous reactions, with some netizens questioning the hidden meanings behind seemingly innocent romantic gifts.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.