Actress BRIDGET SHIGHADI linked to a romantic affair with a married city doctor - He sponsors her lavish lifestyle (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Popular actress Bridget Shighadi is reportedly dating a married doctor who sponsors the lavish lifestyle that she openly displays on social media.

According to a source, Bridget’s high-end life is sponsored by Dr. Justin Muendo, the CEO of Molars Dentistry.

Dr. Muendo is one of the most prominent dentists in the city, and he has regularly been featured in TV interviews.





A sneak peek into Bridget’s Instagram account shows that she lives a luxurious lifestyle, which is said to be sponsored by the wealthy dentist.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.