LADY cries out after Harvard-educated Math genius ED MAGEMA infected her with high-grade KASWENDE - Shares results online and warns other ladies







Sunday, October 4, 2026 - Accomplished scholar Ed Magema has been accused of infecting a lady with “Kaswende” during a private meet-up.

The disgruntled lady reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform and shared results of a test she said she conducted after becoming infected.

She warned other ladies to be careful, claiming that Magema has messed up her life.

Magema is a Harvard-educated graduate and consultant in International Development.

He received a scholarship to study at Harvard after scoring an A in KCSE, becoming the top student in Rift Valley and sixth countrywide.

Check out the lady’s post.



