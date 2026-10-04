LADY cries out after Harvard-educated Math genius ED MAGEMA infected her with high-grade KASWENDE - Shares results online and warns other ladies

Sunday, October 4, 2026 - Accomplished scholar Ed Magema has been accused of infecting a lady with “Kaswende” during a private meet-up.
The
disgruntled lady reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform
and shared results of a test she said she conducted after becoming infected.
She
warned other ladies to be careful, claiming that Magema has messed up her life.
Magema is
a Harvard-educated graduate and consultant in International Development.
He received
a scholarship to study at Harvard after scoring an A in KCSE, becoming the top
student in Rift Valley and sixth countrywide.
Check out the lady’s post.
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