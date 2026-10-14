Kenyan woman working in Saudi Arabia sends a Tuktuk to repossess household items bought for her boyfriend after finding out he was entertaining other women while she is away (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - A Kenyan woman working in Saudi Arabia reportedly sent a Tuk-tuk to repossess household items she bought for her boyfriend, Eric Barasa, after discovering that he was entertaining other women while she was away.
The woman is said
to have been sending money to support her boyfriend and furnish their home, only
to learn that he was using the money she sent him to take other women on
vacation.
The heartbroken
woman has declared that she would take back everything she had bought for him,
including slippers.
See photos.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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