Alcohol And Drugs Menace - Heartbreaking video shows Mount Kenya youths getting wasted in broad daylight instead of working





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Concerns have been raised over alcohol and drug abuse in the Mount Kenya region after a heartbreaking video emerged showing youths getting wasted in a dingy drug den where illicit alcohol and drugs are sold in broad daylight.

In the video, several young people are seen spending time in the dingy den, with concerns growing over the apparent ease with which illicit substances are accessed and consumed.

Instead of engaging in productive activities, the youths are seen spending much of their time drinking illicit liquor and consuming drugs.

The footage has sparked concern over the future of young people in the region, with calls for greater efforts to address drug abuse and crack down on those involved in the sale of illegal substances.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.