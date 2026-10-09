Huyu Lazima Alipanda Kitanda - Netizens react to Nominated Nyandarua MCA MILKA NYAMBURA’s broken English - She can barely express herself (VIDEO)

Friday, October 9, 2026 - Nominated Nyandarua Member of County Assembly (MCA) Milka Nyambura has left netizens talking after a video emerged of her struggling to express herself in English during a county assembly session.
Milka,
who earned her nomination through the UDA party, was presiding over a session
in the county assembly chambers when she used broken English to communicate,
leaving many wondering whether she was a school dropout.
Others
concluded that her nomination was not based on merit.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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