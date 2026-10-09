Huyu Lazima Alipanda Kitanda - Netizens react to Nominated Nyandarua MCA MILKA NYAMBURA’s broken English - She can barely express herself (VIDEO)





Friday, October 9, 2026 - Nominated Nyandarua Member of County Assembly (MCA) Milka Nyambura has left netizens talking after a video emerged of her struggling to express herself in English during a county assembly session.

Milka, who earned her nomination through the UDA party, was presiding over a session in the county assembly chambers when she used broken English to communicate, leaving many wondering whether she was a school dropout.

Others concluded that her nomination was not based on merit.

Watch the video.



