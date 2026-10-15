Hii Ndoa Haiendi Mahali - Millennial couple’s facial expression during wedding sparks a buzz (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 15, 2026 - A millennial couple is trending online after a video showing their gloomy facial expressions during their wedding ceremony surfaced, leaving netizens questioning whether they were truly excited about getting married.

While a wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest occasions in a couple’s life, the newlyweds appeared unusually serious, with little excitement visible on their faces.

Their expressions have sparked a buzz on social media, with some netizens joking that the couple looked as though they were attending a funeral rather than celebrating their big day.

Others have questioned whether the two had any chemistry, with some suggesting that their body language did not reflect the joy and excitement normally associated with a wedding ceremony.

Watch the video.

When ego meets ego. This is how serious a relationship should be.😅 Millennials have started forcing themselves to marry each other by hook or crook. Courtship will happen after the wedding 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ULjNh1xznh — Chioma 🇺🇬 (@Chiomabtq) October 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.