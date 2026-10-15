Hii Ndoa Haiendi Mahali - Millennial couple’s facial expression during wedding sparks a buzz (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 15, 2026 - A millennial couple is trending online after a video showing their gloomy facial expressions during their wedding ceremony surfaced, leaving netizens questioning whether they were truly excited about getting married.
While
a wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest occasions in a couple’s life,
the newlyweds appeared unusually serious, with little excitement visible on
their faces.
Their
expressions have sparked a buzz on social media, with some netizens joking that
the couple looked as though they were attending a funeral rather than
celebrating their big day.
Others
have questioned whether the two had any chemistry, with some suggesting that
their body language did not reflect the joy and excitement normally associated
with a wedding ceremony.
Watch
the video.
When ego meets ego. This is how serious a relationship should be.😅 Millennials have started forcing themselves to marry each other by hook or crook. Courtship will happen after the wedding 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ULjNh1xznh— Chioma 🇺🇬 (@Chiomabtq) October 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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