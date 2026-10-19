DRAMA as a plaque bearing RUTO’s name at a county-built market gets VIP security after Governor NATEMBEYA threatened to remove it (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 19, 2026 - Drama has erupted after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya vowed to remove a plaque bearing President William Ruto’s name from a market constructed by the county government, prompting the government to beef up security.
In an unusual turn of events, the plaque has reportedly been given VIP-level security, with a
water cannon truck and a contingent of armed security personnel deployed to
guard it.
Natembeya has been a vocal
critic of the government and has threatened to remove the plaque, insisting
that the market was constructed by the county government.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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