DRAMA as a plaque bearing RUTO’s name at a county-built market gets VIP security after Governor NATEMBEYA threatened to remove it (PHOTOs)





Monday, October 19, 2026 - Drama has erupted after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya vowed to remove a plaque bearing President William Ruto’s name from a market constructed by the county government, prompting the government to beef up security.

In an unusual turn of events, the plaque has reportedly been given VIP-level security, with a water cannon truck and a contingent of armed security personnel deployed to guard it.

Natembeya has been a vocal critic of the government and has threatened to remove the plaque, insisting that the market was constructed by the county government.

See photos.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.