Heartbroken KDF officer cries out on social media and calls out his cheating wife - Shares PHOTOs of used “SI-DIHs” found in their house - Ogopa Wanawake





Monday, October 19, 2026 - A heartbroken Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer has called out his wife on social media after discovering that she had been cheating on him with multiple men while he was away for work.

The disgruntled man took to Facebook and made a series of posts expressing his anger and disappointment over the infidelity.

He also shared photos of used “Si-Dihs” that he claims to have found in their house, accusing his estranged wife of cheating on him behind his back.

However, the situation has taken a worrying turn, with the man threatening to harm his estranged wife as he struggles to deal with the heartbreak.

Check out his posts.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.