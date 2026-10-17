Detectives arrest a gang masquerading as boda boda riders - Linked to criminal activities in Nakuru, including threats to torch a police station (PHOTO)







Saturday, October 17, 2026 - Detectives have arrested three suspects linked to a gang masquerading as boda boda riders and involved in a series of arson attacks, malicious damage to property, and other criminal activities in Njoro Sub-County, Nakuru County.

The suspects were arrested during a targeted operation in Mau Narok, where police officers raided a suspected hideout believed to be used by the gang.

The three suspects have been identified as Simon Thiru, Hassan Mwangi Wambura and Samson Muthee Wambui.

Their arrest comes amid growing security concerns following a string of arson attacks and incidents of malicious damage targeting business premises in the area.

According to police, the gang is also alleged to have threatened to attack Mau Narok Police Station if any of its members were arrested over the reported criminal activities.

The threats reportedly raised further concerns among security agencies, with officers moving to disrupt the group's alleged operations and bring those responsible to justice.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court, as detectives pursue additional leads to track down and arrest other accomplices still at large.

The National Police Service has reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, warning that individuals suspected of engaging in criminal activities will face the full force of the law.

Residents and business owners in the affected areas are expected to benefit from the ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal gangs and restore security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.