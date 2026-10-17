DCI parades faces of goons who disrupted RAILA’s memorial in Bondo - Recover crude weapons (PHOTOs)





Saturday, October 17, 2026 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has paraded the faces of five suspects arrested in connection with the violence that disrupted the first-anniversary commemoration of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County.

The suspects were arrested by police officers from Bondo Police Station following chaotic scenes witnessed at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo Sub-County, where mourners had gathered to honour the late opposition leader, popularly known as Baba.

According to the DCI, a section of the crowd turned rowdy during the ceremony, forcing security officers to intervene swiftly and restore order before the situation could escalate further.

The five suspects have been identified as Daniel Odhiambo, Gabriel Aloo, Felix Ochieng, Jerry Okello and Edwin Matongo.

They are being linked to the violent disruption that marred the memorial event.

During the arrests, police recovered several weapons, including a machete, a sword and a knife, which have been detained as exhibits as investigations continue.

The suspects remain in custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The DCI has reiterated its commitment to working with other security agencies to maintain law and order during public gatherings, warning that anyone suspected of criminal conduct will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.