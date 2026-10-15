Blow to JALANG'O as WINNIE ODINGA reveals political seat she will contest in 2027 elections





Thursday, October 15, 2026 - In a move that has sent shockwaves through Nairobi politics, Winnie Odinga has officially declared her bid for the Nairobi County Senate seat in the upcoming 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Thursday, October 15, Winnie revealed that her decision was sparked by political shifts surrounding incumbent Senator Edwin Sifuna, who has set his sights on the presidency.

"As Edwin Sifuna seeks a higher office, I see an opportunity in Nairobi, which is why I have decided to vie for the Nairobi County Senate seat," she declared.

This bombshell declaration is a hummer blow to Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o.

Back in February, Jalang’o announced that he was coming for the senatorial seat to enforce stricter oversight on county resources.

"There is nothing that stops me from becoming the Senator of Nairobi or even the governor," Jalang'o boasted at the time, insisting his track record in Lang'ata proved he could transform the entire city.

"I make my decisions and I go for them… I will go for it."

However, Jalang’o’s grand ambitions now face a colossal roadblock.

By entering the arena, the dynamic Odinga scion throws a massive spanner into the political works, immediately redefining the race dynamics in ODM's stronghold.

Will Jalang’o muster the courage to take on Winnie at the primary ballot, or will he beat a hasty retreat back to defend his Lang’ata parliamentary seat? Time will tell.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.