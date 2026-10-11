An intoxicated Summer Bunny causes drama at Quickmart Supermarket as he laments poor customer service - Alikua Ata Amejikojolea (VIDEO)





Sunday, October 11, 2026 - A summer bunny was captured on camera causing a fracas at Quickmart Supermarket while threatening to rough up a security guard and the manager.

Drama started after the man began complaining about poor customer service and the retail chain’s policies, forcing the manager to intervene and call the security guard to restore order.

However, the man, who appeared intoxicated and had even urinated on himself, continued ranting as he charged towards the security guard.

In the video, the man appears to complain that his leg was hurting and possibly wanted to jump the queue.

However, the management insisted that he had to follow the queue like everyone else, leading to a heated argument.

Watch the video.

An intoxicated Summer Bunny causes drama at Quickmart Supermarket https://t.co/HKy3OqpvP0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.