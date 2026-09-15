Uchungu Wa Mzazi! Former CID boss NDEGWA MUHORO looks broken as he mourns his late son CLIVE, who was found dead in his apartment under unclear circumstances - Left no wife or kids (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - Former CID boss Ndegwa Muhoro is mourning the untimely demise of his son Clive, whose lifeless body was discovered in his apartment a few days ago.

Although the circumstances surrounding Clive’s death remain unclear, friends and relatives have been flocking to his residence to console the former DCI boss and his family.

One of Muhoro’s friends visited him and shared photos from the emotional moment on social media.

“I joined the family of my friend and son of Gatero, Laikipia West, former DCI Director Amb. Ndegwa Muhoro, at his home in Nairobi to convey my condolences following the untimely demise of his son Clive.

"May you find peace as you go through this difficult time,” he wrote.

From the photos, Muhoro looked broken as he mourned his son, with the loss appearing to have taken a heavy toll on him.

Clive’s death has left family and friends in mourning as investigations into the circumstances surrounding his demise continue.

May his soul rest in peace.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.