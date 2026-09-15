Bills Must Be Paid! Gen-Z LADY captured on camera desperately begging for MUBABA’s attention in a Nairobi Club - Men are always the prize (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - A Gen-Z lady was secretly filmed appearing to desperately beg for a ‘mubaba’s’ attention in a Nairobi club.

The man was seated at the counter enjoying his drinks while the lady was seen whispering sweet nothings to him, seemingly trying to get his attention.

However, the seemingly wealthy mubaba appeared less interested in her vibes as he continued enjoying his drinks.

The incident has sparked reactions online, with some joking that men are always the prize.

Watch the video.



