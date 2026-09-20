Two men dressed like ladies spotted at a high-end Nairobi club - Mambo Gani Haya Sasa? (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 20, 2026 - A video has emerged showing two men dressed like ladies while having fun at a popular city club.

In the video, the two men are seen wearing heavy makeup and ladies’ outfits as a bouncer stands nearby guarding them.

The video has left many social media users amused, with some making hilarious comments about the two men and their appearance.

Some users joked that it would be easy for someone to approach them after getting intoxicated.

Watch the video.



