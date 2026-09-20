Man gets violent and causes destruction at his parents’ rentals after being denied 200 bob to buy alcohol (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 20, 2026 - A middle-aged man was captured on camera causing destruction at his parents’ rentals after being denied money to buy alcohol.

Reports indicate that the man asked his parents for 200 bob to buy cheap liquor in the morning, but they refused.

The man, who is believed to be an alcoholic, picked up a huge stick and started breaking windows, leaving tenants amused by the dramatic scenes.

The video has sparked reactions online and comes at a time when alcoholism has become a growing concern among some youths.

Watch the video.

Kijana ya landlord amenyimwa 200 bob za kutoa lock🫴 pic.twitter.com/BiD5SdVAuP — Yoyachris (@yoyachris1) September 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.