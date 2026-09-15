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This stunning waitress at a popular club in Kisii can give A-list models a run for their money – She’s 10 over 10! (PHOTO)
This stunning waitress at a popular club in Kisii can give A-list models a run for their money – She’s 10 over 10! (PHOTO)
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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