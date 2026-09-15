PHOTOs of the beautiful girlfriend that former DCI boss NDEGWA MUHORO’s son, CLIVE, has left behind - His body was discovered in his apartment under unclear circumstances







Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - Former DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro is mourning the sudden demise of his firstborn son, Clive.

Clive’s body was discovered in his apartment on September 9 in circumstances that remain unclear.

Clive appeared to be full of life, judging by the photos he shared on social media before his untimely demise.

Although he was not married and had no children, Clive leaves behind a beautiful girlfriend.

His untimely demise has left family, friends and loved ones coming to terms with the painful loss as they await further details about his death.

See photos of his girlfriend.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.