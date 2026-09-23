Social media personality LILIAN KYALI in shock as her husband’s side chick comes out in public - Reveals how he badmouths her! Paid side chick’s rent for 2 years! Fear men





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - A woman who claims to have been involved in an extra-marital affair with Lilian Kyali’s husband for two years has come out in public to reveal how he used to badmouth his wife, even as the couple parades PDAs on social media.

Lillian is an up-and-coming lifestyle content creator and social media influencer who is known for her endless social media PDAs with her husband.

But behind the scenes, the woman claims that Lillian’s husband was cheating on her and was fond of badmouthing her, allegedly mocking her humble background.

The ex-side chick further claims that Lillian’s husband paid her house rent for two years.

Read her confession below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.