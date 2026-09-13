Social media drama as LUYHA LADY reveals she is having a romantic affair with her baby daddy’s girlfriend’s father - Share chats and Mpesa message





Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after a lady identified as Neishah Kadesah on Facebook claimed that she is having a romantic affair with her baby daddy’s girlfriend’s father.

Neishah made a post directed at her baby daddy’s fiancé, Melania Wakhule, and leaked chats showing Wakhule’s father hitting on her.

She also claimed that Melania’s father has been sending her money and shared a screenshot of an M-Pesa message as proof.

She further commented on a photo that Melania had posted alongside her boyfriend, writing:

“Why are you furious because your dad is my man and your man is my baby daddy? Relax gurl.

"Acha kunisumbulia, mabeshte inbox nitafute.”

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