Senior Kenyan police officer and former 1500m World Champion ASBEL KIPROP identifies the KIKUYU LADY who drugged and robbed him after meeting at an Eldoret Club - Shame on you FLORENCE WACEKE! She is very young! Ogopa Wanawake Wa Murima







Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Former 1500m World Champion Asbel Kiprop has released details of a lady he believes is the one who drugged and robbed him after meeting at a club in Eldoret.

The prominent sportsman, who now serves as a senior police officer, identified the woman as Florence Waceke.

According to details shared by Kiprop, she is very young, probably 19 or 20.

Kiprop said he met the lady last weekend when he was unwinding at a popular club in Eldoret.

She was reportedly seated alone, taking soft drinks.

He approached her and invited her to join him.

Kiprop said he did not suspect anything unusual about the young lady, whom he described as beautiful, and said she was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and green trousers.

The two reportedly had drinks before leaving the club and buying some snacks.

They then proceeded to a nearby guest house at around 4:12am on Saturday.

Kiprop said he later regained consciousness at around 3pm the following day and found himself alone in the guest room.

He subsequently sought medical attention at Elgon View Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

According to Kiprop, the woman allegedly took KSh8,000 in cash and another KSh35,000 from his M-Pesa account, bringing the total amount he reportedly lost to KSh43,000.

Check out his post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.