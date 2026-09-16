RUTO is moving around with sacks full of money as he tours Nyanza - Dishes out Ksh 3 Million to Usenge Primary School after the kids entertained him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - President William Ruto has sparked reactions after he was captured on camera dishing out millions in cash to a teacher at Usenge Primary School during his ongoing tour of the Nyanza region.

In the video, Ruto is heard instructing his handlers to hand over Ksh 3 million to him.

He sought to gift pupils at Usenge Primary with a small token after they entertained him through songs and dance.

“Nisaidie million tatu nipatie hao watoto wa Usenge Primary,” he said as both teachers and pupils erupted in joy.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has repeatedly accused Ruto of looting taxpayers’ money and moving around with sacks full of looted cash as he campaigns for a second term.

Watch the video.



