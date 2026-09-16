A PASTOR goes berserk after church members contributed only 185 bob during the tithe and offering session - Refuses to take the money and lectures them (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - A pastor is trending after he was captured on camera lecturing his church members after they contributed a paltry Ksh 185 during the tithe and offering session.

The Man of God appeared disappointed by the amount collected, prompting him to lecture the congregation over their giving.

In the video, the pastor is seen quoting Bible scriptures as he tries to convince the congregants that giving is one of the ways of honouring God.

He was heard saying that he does not depend on tithes and offerings, adding that the money collected is used to run church activities.

The pastor appeared visibly angry as he lectured his members and even refused to take the money, sparking hilarious reactions online.

A section of social media users, however, raised concerns about pastors turning churches into businesses and expecting to enrich themselves through tithes and offerings.

Watch the video.



