Real Jonasi! Married U.S-based Kisii man AMREEY ONDERI exposed for preying on multiple ladies and impregnating them! A 21-year-old pregnant lady cries out and warns other women





Monday, September 7, 2026 - A 21-year-old woman has exposed a man identified as Amreey Onderi, who lives in the United States, for luring multiple women into relationships while hiding details about his marital life.

According to the woman, the relationship began last year, and the two lived together for several months before it ended.

The woman says she became suspicious after realizing that she could not find much information about him online.

She started digging into his background and discovered court documents relating to child support.

She further claims that Onderi is legally married to a woman named Eve, whom she says is Kenyan and lives in the United States.

According to her account, Eve told her that the two had been separated for years following endless domestic disputes, but remained legally married.

The 21-year-old claims she subsequently contacted other women who had been involved in romantic relationships with Onderi and discovered what she described as a similar pattern.

She alleges that he would enter relationships with women, make them believe that marriage was possible, and later disappear after they discovered details about his personal life.

The woman also claims that Onderi works as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), but alleges that some of the women she spoke to were told that he was a nurse.

According to the woman, she confronted Onderi after discovering what she described as his “double life” and threatened to inform his wife.

She claims he subsequently stopped communicating with her and completely ghosted her.

She further alleges that another woman who contacted her claimed that Onderi has a pregnant wife in Kenya who gave birth last month.

The 21-year-old says she is also expecting a child and has already filed a child-support case in the United States.

She claims she was informed that Onderi is expected to return from Kenya in October.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.