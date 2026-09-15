MARION NAIPEI’s dance moves in church spark reactions - Hii Kanisa Ya Kanyari Iko Na Vituko (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Marion Naipei has once again sparked an online buzz after she was captured on camera pulling dance moves that some viewers deemed unfit for a church setting.

In the trending video, Marion is seen dancing energetically in church, catching the attention of other churchgoers, including some elderly women.

Marion frequently attends Pastor Kanyari’s church, where she is an active member of the praise and worship team.

However, she has also faced scrutiny over her lifestyle, with claims that she enjoys partying and drinking alcohol despite being a churchgoer.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users questioning whether her dance moves were appropriate for a church setting, while others defended her right to express herself.



