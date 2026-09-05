ODM goon, CALVINCE OKOTH alias GAUCHO, shows the progress of his village bungalow - He is “eating good” in RUTO’s Government (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 5, 2026 - Controversial ODM goon, Calvince Okoth, better known as Gaucho, has shared a video showing the progress of his village bungalow.

In the video, Gaucho is seen inspecting the flat-roofed bungalow while proudly showcasing the progress of the project.

Gaucho’s fortunes changed after President William Ruto courted ODM leaders and formed the broad-based Government.

Since then, he has been seen rubbing shoulders with senior Government officials and has landed a position as a board member at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Watch the video>>> below

Mama Lucy Hospital board member Calvin Gaucho shows the progress on his flat-roof bungalow. Loyalty is being awarded handsomely pic.twitter.com/5fa4O81ZKS — IVY (@ivymuthe) September 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST