ODM goon, CALVINCE OKOTH alias GAUCHO, shows the progress of his village bungalow - He is “eating good” in RUTO’s Government (VIDEO)



Saturday, September 5, 2026 - Controversial ODM goon, Calvince Okoth, better known as Gaucho, has shared a video showing the progress of his village bungalow.

In the video, Gaucho is seen inspecting the flat-roofed bungalow while proudly showcasing the progress of the project.

Gaucho’s fortunes changed after President William Ruto courted ODM leaders and formed the broad-based Government.

Since then, he has been seen rubbing shoulders with senior Government officials and has landed a position as a board member at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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