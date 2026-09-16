Netizens revisit a video of NICHOLAS KIOKO saying he once busted his Kikuyu wife flirting with a politician on the phone and ignored it after he announced their divorce







Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - A past video of renowned content creator Nicholas Kioko revealing that he once snooped through his wife’s phone and discovered her flirting with a politician has sparked online buzz, days after the couple announced their separation.

Kioko was hosted on Obinna TV alongside his wife when he jokingly revealed that he once picked up her phone and found flattering messages between her and a politician.

However, he chose not to confront her about it.

Kioko and Ashley recently released a joint statement confirming that they had ended their four-year relationship.

The couple revealed that they had actually been living apart for three months before going public with the news.

Despite the end of their relationship, both Kioko and Ashley were clear that their children remain the priority.

The former couple are parents to twin boys, Roman and Rommy, born in early 2023, and a baby girl named Rowena, who arrived in January 2026.

“While our relationship has come to an end, we remain committed to raising and loving our three amazing children, our twin boys and our beautiful daughter,” the statement read.

The pair asked their followers for “privacy, understanding and grace” as they move forward into this new chapter separately.

Watch the past video.

Nicholas Kioko saw this red flag in his wife and ignored it. He saw his wife chatting and flirting with politicians but never questioned it. Kamba men are so weak. pic.twitter.com/QUMDsihR7V — IVY (@ivymuthe) September 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.