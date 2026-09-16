Video captures daring thugs robbing a man in broad daylight along a busy street as insecurity escalates in the country - Should MURKOMEN eat humble pie and resign? (WATCH)







Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - Concerns have been raised over escalating insecurity in the country after two thugs were captured on camera accosting a young man along a busy street in Mombasa and robbing him.

The victim was running his errands when the daring thugs confronted him and frisked his pockets before making away with his valuables.

Shockingly, the incident happened in broad daylight as passersby watched without intervening.

The robbery incident comes amid concerns over insecurity in different parts of the country.

Watch the video.

Siku hizi unaibiwa tu mchana na hakuna mse atakusaidia.

Kila mtu na shughuli zake. pic.twitter.com/lX5R8UlStG — Kakuzi (@RealKakuzi) September 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.