Mary Wa Kisii Campus Leo Kitaeleweka - Man captured on camera texting Kisii University lady begging for “MECHI”(VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - A young man was secretly recorded begging for “mechi” from a Kisii University lady saved as Mary in his phone book.
In the video shared online, the man is seen engaging Mary in
a WhatsApp conversation, asking whether he could go to her place and have a
good time.
He confessed that he had stayed for a long time without
“mechi”, apparently unaware that he was being recorded and that the video would
later be shared online.
Watch the video.
Kila mtu hukua kutu hii kenya . pic.twitter.com/GzYIwvy1pf— Ne lly.😋 (@NNeyrl) September 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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