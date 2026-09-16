Mary Wa Kisii Campus Leo Kitaeleweka - Man captured on camera texting Kisii University lady begging for “MECHI”(VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - A young man was secretly recorded begging for “mechi” from a Kisii University lady saved as Mary in his phone book.

In the video shared online, the man is seen engaging Mary in a WhatsApp conversation, asking whether he could go to her place and have a good time.

He confessed that he had stayed for a long time without “mechi”, apparently unaware that he was being recorded and that the video would later be shared online.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.