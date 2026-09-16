Mzee Wa Lexus Alilishwa Mchele! Wealthy Kikuyu businessman shares images of two LADIES who drugged him at a club! Promises 100K if you help him trace them (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 16, 2026- A Kikuyu businessman is counting losses after he was drugged and robbed by two women at an entertainment joint.

Taking to social media, the businessman shared CCTV images of the two suspected “mchele” ladies.

He promised KSh100,000 to anyone with information that may help trace them and lead to their arrest.

The man appears to be very wealthy and could have lost a considerable amount of money in the incident.

He drives a multi-million-shilling Lexus and is known to frequent popular entertainment joints.

He has now shared images of the two women in an effort to trace them and possibly recover his belongings.

Check out his social media post.

















The victim

The Kenyan DAILY POST.